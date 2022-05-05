Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NAN stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
