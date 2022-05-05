Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

