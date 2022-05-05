Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

