Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NQP opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

