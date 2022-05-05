Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

