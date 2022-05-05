Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

