Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

