Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NPV opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

