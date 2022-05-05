Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 643.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuvve to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NVVE stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $188.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $652,734.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuvve by 412.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuvve (Get Rating)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
