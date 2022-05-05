NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.
Shares of NVR opened at $4,685.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,615.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5,089.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.97. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,224.65 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
