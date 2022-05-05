NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,685.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,615.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5,089.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.97. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,224.65 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

