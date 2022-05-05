Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

