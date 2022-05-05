Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSH opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

