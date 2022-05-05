Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,545 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

