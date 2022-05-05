Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,896 shares of company stock worth $34,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

