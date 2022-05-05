Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OVLY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.
In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,896 shares of company stock worth $34,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
