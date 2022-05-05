Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.94 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 3.26 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.92 and a 200-day moving average of 7.62.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after buying an additional 704,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

