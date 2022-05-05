Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Obayashi has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

