Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Oblong had a negative net margin of 125.57% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OBLG opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oblong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oblong Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) by 424.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Oblong worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

