Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 5,867,118 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 872,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 113,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

