Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

