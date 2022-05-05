Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.31 Per Share

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.31. The firm has a market cap of £648.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.47.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.