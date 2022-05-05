Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

Shares of OKTA opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

