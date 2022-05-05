Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 215,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

