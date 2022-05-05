Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

