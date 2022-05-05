Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OLMA stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

