Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
OLMA stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $32.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
