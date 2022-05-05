Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Olink Holding AB (publ) has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

