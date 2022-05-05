Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OMER stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.
A number of analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
