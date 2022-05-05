Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

ONCY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

ONCY stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

