Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
