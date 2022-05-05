Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.