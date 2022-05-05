Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company's product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass."

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONCR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ONCR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 697.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,511 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

