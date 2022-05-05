One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.48 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216 in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.