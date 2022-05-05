OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. OpGen has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

