Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

SPGI opened at $364.32 on Thursday. S&P Global has a one year low of $347.67 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

