Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $81.18 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.