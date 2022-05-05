Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

AERI stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

