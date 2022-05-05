OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $29.97 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

