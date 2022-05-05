OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

