OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $17.93 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $96.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $98.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $159.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

