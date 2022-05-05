Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.