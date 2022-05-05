Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
