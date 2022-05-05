Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

