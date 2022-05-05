Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

