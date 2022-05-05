Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Raised to 1,000.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $772.50.

DNNGY stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

