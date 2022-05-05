OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

LON OSB opened at GBX 562 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

