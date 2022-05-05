Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OERCF stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

