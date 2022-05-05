Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Otonomo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

