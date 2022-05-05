Outbrain (OB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Outbrain to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect Outbrain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OB opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

