Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will announce $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $30.69 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $147.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.07 million to $149.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 69.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

