Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

