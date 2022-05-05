PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.30 Million

Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $669.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.22 million to $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $378.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

