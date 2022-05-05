Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
