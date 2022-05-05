Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBLA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

